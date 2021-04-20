Alcoa (AA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/26/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

3/23/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

AA stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

