Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.15. 12,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,806,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $13,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alcoa by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

