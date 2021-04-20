Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, analysts expect Alfa Laval AB (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALFVY stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6426 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

