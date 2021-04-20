Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

