Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.55

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.55 and last traded at C$20.39, with a volume of 883447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.12.

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

The company has a market cap of C$12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

