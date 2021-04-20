Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

NYSE BABA opened at $234.78 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

