Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

