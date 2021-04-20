Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $26.17.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.
