Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.