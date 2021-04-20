Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ ALHC opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $26.17.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.
