Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

