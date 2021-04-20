Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last ninety days.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.