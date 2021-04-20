Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alkermes in a report released on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Alkermes by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

