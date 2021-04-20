All Sports Price Tops $0.0273 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $40.95 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00092260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00642649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

