Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 27th (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems’ (NASDAQ:ALGM) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 27th. Allegro MicroSystems had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.35.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $324,000.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.