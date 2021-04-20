Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 103.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,675 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.20% of Alliance Data Systems worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $46,685,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 338,137 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 427,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

NYSE:ADS opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

