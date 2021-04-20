AllianceBlock (ALBT) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $120.73 million and $3.21 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00091468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00645616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,782,883 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

