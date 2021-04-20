Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €245.00 ($288.24) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €216.54 ($254.75).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €219.10 ($257.76). The company had a trading volume of 895,263 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €214.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €194.74. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.