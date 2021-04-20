Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Stock Price Down 26%

Shares of Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) were down 26% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

About Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

