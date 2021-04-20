Almace Shards Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $476.00 (ALMX)

Almace Shards (CURRENCY:ALMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Almace Shards has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Almace Shards has a market capitalization of $446,498.19 and approximately $476.00 worth of Almace Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Almace Shards coin can currently be purchased for $44.65 or 0.00080663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00269077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.00895202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.00622101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.43 or 0.91848930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Almace Shards Profile

Almace Shards’ total supply is 10,000 coins. Almace Shards’ official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Almace Shards’ official Twitter account is @NIFTEXdotcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Almace Shards is www.niftex.com/launches/details/ALMX

Buying and Selling Almace Shards

