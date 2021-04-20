Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $135,037,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after buying an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,941,000 after buying an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after buying an additional 175,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after buying an additional 172,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

