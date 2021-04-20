Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.76 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $7.76 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00062193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.00280697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.67 or 0.00992872 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00653656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,360.84 or 0.99816884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.