Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.69% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $46,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of AOSL opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $771.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $155,019. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

