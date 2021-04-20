Alpha Coin Reaches Market Cap of $31,786.94 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $31,786.94 and approximately $39.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,752.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $950.02 or 0.01673965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.93 or 0.00535527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001681 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004221 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

