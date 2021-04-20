Alphabet (GOOGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $15.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $63 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,289.76 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,205.00 and a 52 week high of $2,304.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,112.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,861.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

