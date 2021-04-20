Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Penbrook Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price objective (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,289.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,304.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,861.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

