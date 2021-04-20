Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,289.76 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,205.00 and a 1 year high of $2,304.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,112.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,861.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

