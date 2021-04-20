Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.7% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,287.67. 7,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,112.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,861.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

