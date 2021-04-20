Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2,287.67. 7,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,304.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,112.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,861.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price target (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

