AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$25.00 at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lifted by CIBC to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.42.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.41. 52,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,598. The company has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$13.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.08.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

