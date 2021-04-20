AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock to C$25.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$21.72 and last traded at C$21.65, with a volume of 297780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.33.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. ATB Capital upped their price target on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CSFB upped their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.08.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

