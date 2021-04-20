AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.08

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.08 and traded as high as C$21.56. AltaGas shares last traded at C$21.33, with a volume of 1,020,414 shares changing hands.

ALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.08.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

