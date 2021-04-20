Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350 over the last ninety days. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 24.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Altice USA by 16.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 322.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 358,490 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

