Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Altice USA stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,713,350. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

