Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$19.25 Price Target at Laurentian

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Laurentian from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of ALS stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 89,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.56. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$660.33 million and a PE ratio of -24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

