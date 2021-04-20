Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$19.25 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective lifted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$19.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

TSE:ALS traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.93. The company had a trading volume of 112,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$17.46. The firm has a market cap of C$660.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.56.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

