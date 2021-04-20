Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 340,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,430,974 shares.The stock last traded at $45.79 and had previously closed at $49.08.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

