Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.00

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €148.00 ($174.12) and last traded at €135.00 ($158.82), with a volume of 10077 shares. The stock had previously closed at €139.20 ($163.76).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Amadeus FiRe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $771.94 million and a PE ratio of 42.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is €131.80 and its 200-day moving average is €117.39.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

