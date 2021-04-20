Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $71.89

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.89 and traded as low as $70.63. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 33,148 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMADY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.20 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.