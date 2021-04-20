Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $71.89

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.89 and traded as low as $70.63. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 33,148 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMADY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
