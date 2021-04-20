Amazon.com (AMZN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN):

4/19/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/16/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $4,000.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $3,700.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $4,000.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $37.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,334.69. 2,619,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,151.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3,190.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

