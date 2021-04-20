Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post sales of $66.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.59 million. Ambarella posted sales of $54.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $271.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.99 million to $300.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $317.11 million, with estimates ranging from $289.42 million to $377.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,926,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,222,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

