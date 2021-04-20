Ambrosus (AMB) Price Reaches $0.0742 on Top Exchanges

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $12.85 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 708,595,592 coins and its circulating supply is 173,143,898 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

