American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units’ Quiet Period Will Expire on April 27th (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:AMAOU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 27th. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of AMAOU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units Company Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

