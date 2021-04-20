American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.