American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,466 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 3.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

