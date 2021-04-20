American River Bankshares (AMRB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2021 – American River Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

4/19/2021 – American River Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

4/13/2021 – American River Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

4/12/2021 – American River Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

4/6/2021 – American River Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Shares of AMRB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 125,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.