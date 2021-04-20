American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

