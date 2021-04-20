American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.0% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.02.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.