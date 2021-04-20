American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $248.54 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

