American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) were up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 4,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,481,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,292,579 shares of company stock valued at $59,291,818 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,957 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $85,204,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $38,327,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

