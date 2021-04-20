AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $160.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AME. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.47. 911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,832. AMETEK has a one year low of $73.83 and a one year high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.00. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.