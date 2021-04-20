Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $255.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.62. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.