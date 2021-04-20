AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 2,734 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,164.00.

GOOGL opened at $2,289.76 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,112.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,861.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

